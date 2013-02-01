David Fincher Directing Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z’s “Suit & Tie” Video

Justin Timberlake is looking to assure that the video for “Suit & Tie” be just as successful as the song. David Fincher (Fight Club, Seven), who Timberlake worked with on The Social Network, is the man behind the camera of the visual that started shooting in Los Angeles last week.

Timberlake already released, and starred in a lyric video for the lead single from this forthcoming third studio album, The 20/20 Experience. IndieWire reports:

The Playlist can confirm that David Fincher is directing the video for “Suit & Tie,” the first single for the album that also features Jay-Z. Production began last week on the spot, with Timberlake reteaming with his “The Social Network” director. As fans of Fincher know, he cut his teeth on commercials and music videos, but it has been seven years since he’s done one, last helming “Only” for Nine Inch Nails. There’s not much word on what this clip will involve but set photos reveal that, appropriately, everyone is looking quite dapper.

The 20/20 Experience will be in stores March 19th. Before then, Timberlake is set to perform at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night during this Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans and at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10.

Check out photos from the set of the “Suit & Tie” video here.

—

Photos: Pacific Coast News