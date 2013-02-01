Can’t Keep Up With Chris Brown’s Fights? Use This Handy Flow Chart [PHOTO]

Chris Brown has been in so many scraps and social media beefs that is truly hard to keep up with all of it.

Dating back to Breezy’s scrap with Rihanna in 2009 all the way to last week’s fight with Frank Ocean in Los Angeles, the good folks over at HaHaJK put together a comprehensive flowchart of exactly how many verbal and physical altercations that the rapper/singer.

Breezy Bad Azz has been in so much trouble, even us journalists lose track of how many times this graduate of anger management managed to mismanage his anger. This week, Brown made his Instagram account private after posting a picture of Jesus Christ in the midst of his controversy with Frank Ocean.

In case you have been under a rock the past week, Brown and Ocean got into an altercation that got physical at Westlake Studios in Los Angeles.

Chris allegedly went to shake Frank’s hand and then one of Frank’s people attacked Chris. Sources connected with the Grammy-nominated artist say one of Chris’ friends jumped in front and hit Frank’s friend.

Sources connected with Chris say Frank then came at Chris … Chris pushed him away and they started brawling. Check out the history of Breezy’s brawls down after the jump.

