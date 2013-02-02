Justin Bieber Now Sippin’ On That Lean? [PHOTOS]

Justin Bieber is out here trying to live. We already know the allegedly clean as a whistle Pop star likes to occasionally “chief” that green with his comrades. Now photos exist that show the singer sippin’ on that sizzurp, word to Three 6 Mafia.

TMZ has taken a look at the photos and reports:

The photos show Justin, Lil Za and Lil Twist (we’re told both of whom have smoked pot with Bieber) at a table rolling up blunts. Also on the table — two sets of double cups (a known style of consuming sizzurp which was made popular by Lil Wayne). In one of the photos, Bieber is drinking out of a double cup. Sources connected with Justin say he adamantly denies using the drug, but it’s pretty obvious he smokes pot. In the pics, we don’t see anyone present actually consuming the drug. Bieber is getting pressure from some of his people who think he’s basically a good kid … but hanging out with Za, Twist and some other dudes are taking him down a bad road.

Yes, so now Lil Twist AND Lil Za are being blamed for the Beebs making his own decisions. Question, why does Bieber’s security keep letting people snap pictures? Didn’t they learn from last time?

Also, we’re betting at least 90% of you had no idea who the hell Lil Za is, but Bieber clearly knows him since he can be found in the rapper’s Instagram flicks (see photos). Seems like Za is a Texas native that runs with YMCMB’s Lil Twist. Thus making him…Twist’s hypeman…baggage handler? So many questions.

It may be time for Bieber to invest in better weed carriers. Or at least some that can exercise chill when there are drugs and a Pop star millions of little children want to mimic in the same vicinity. Also kids, drugs are bad for you.

Peep photos of Lil Za, Twist and the Beebs in the gallery.

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »