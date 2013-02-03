Justin Timberlake Performs “Suit & Tie” w/ Jay-Z & Debuts 2 New Songs [VIDEO]

Justin Timberlake’s return to his Pop music throne is going smoothly. The singer/actor hit the stage at Mark Cuban’s DirectTV Super Bowl pre-party in New Orleans last night and performed his hit, “Suit & Tie,” with a real life Jay-Z, as well as two all new songs.

Timberlake took the stage dressed in a tuxedo, of course, and backed by a full band. MTV News reports that his set was an hour and half and also featured him playing the guitar and keyboard as well as hitting various dance moves when necessary.

Jay-Z joined Timberlake for a rendition of their new hit, “Suit & Tie,” the lead single from Timberlake’s forthcoming junior album, The 20/20 Experience. Hova wasn’t the only guest as Timbaland, who will be producing the entire aforementioned album, also made a cameo to help perform “S-xyBack.”

During his set, Timberlake also performed two new songs—”That Girl” and “Pusher Love Girl,” with plenty of high notes and funky instrumentation in each—that will be appearing on the new album, due out March 19.

Justin Timberlake’s next major look will be performing at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on February 10. Check out the performance of “Suit & Tie” below, and the new songs on the flip.

Photo: YouTube

