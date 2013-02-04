Joey Bada$$ Returns To Twitter, Says Lil B Isn’t To Blame For Hiatus

What began as a beef on wax and social media between Lil B and Joey Bada$$ concluded with the latter abruptly deleting his Twitter account. But it looks like the young Brooklyn MC had a change of heart yesterday, as he returned to the social network.

In his Twitter absence, after being heckled by Lil B’s followers, the Task Force, Joey Bada$$ took to Tumblr to answer fans’ questions about his actual reasoning behind the hiatus. To one fan Joey replied, “lol me stressimg [sic] has nothing to do with lil b.. i have way bigger problems than that and ya should know me better than that.”

Next, the Cinematic Music Group rapper was asked “Keep it 100, why you delete your twitter?,” to which he answered, “I need some time off this sh-t…it’s like when I have thoughts I have to let them out but i feel as if I did that too much on twitter…do you know how it feels to know the whole world is watching you…it kinda sux…but im not gone tho my n***a ill be back just taking a break.”

One of the problems he may be referring to is the recent passing of Capital STEEZ, who took his own life this past Christmas Eve at the age of 19 just days after Pro Era released their compilation mixtape, PEEP: The APROcalpyse.

Oddly enough, Joey Bada$$’s beef with Lil B stems from a line spit by STEEZ on “Survival Tactics,” where the rapper spit, “They say hard work pays off, well tell the based god don’t quit his day job.” Last week, the Based God fired back with a delayed-reaction diss record towards the Pro Era crew called “I’m The Bad A$$.” From there the rest is history.

It’s unknown if Lil B is aware of Capital STEEZ’s passing.

Photo: Cinematic Music Group