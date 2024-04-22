Subscribe
News

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 To Release A New Colorway In 2025

These are triple up worthy already...

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Nike Air Jordan 4 SB Navy

Source: @soletriever / Sole Retriever

It’s been more than a year since Nike released the SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” sneakers and just when it was rumored that Nike wouldn’t be dropping another colorway to the much revered collaboration, it seems like we will in fact be getting a new drop.

According to Sole Retriever, Nike is planning on revisiting the collaboration that changed the game for the Air Jordan 4 as far as comfort was concerned and will be releasing a new SB x Air Jordan 4 in a white and navy blue colorway. The news comes after rumors that the next colorway would be an all-black silhouette or even a white and red color blocking that never came to fruition. With sneakerheads giving up any hope that the SB Air Jordan 4’s would ever see a new colorway the resell prices for the “Pine Green”‘s began to jump with pairs going for as much as $800 depending on size.

Now with this white and navy SB Air Jordan 4’s, best believe the hype will slowly build as the release date creeps up and hypebeasts begin to get hungry for them.

Sole Retriever reports:

Sole Retriever can confirm that Nike SB and Jordan Brand will release an all-new Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro colorway for Spring 2025! This pair comes in Summit White Navy as part of Jordan Brand’s Spring 2025 lineup. The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro Summit White Navy sports a summit white-based premium leather upper, highlighted by a suede toe wrap in neutral grey, identical in design to its Pine Green predecessor.

Moving on, navy blue has replaced pine green on the plastic eyelets, back heel tab, and midsole. The Jumpman logo on the tongue and insoles stays red, with Nike SB branding in white prominently featured on the back heel. A white sole with Zoom Air cushioning and hits of gum rubber on the toe and heel for better grip complete the look of this Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro SP.

We. Can’t. Wait!

Check out pics of the SB x Air Jordan 4 “Summit White Navy” below and let us know if you’ll be trying to copp a pair when they drop in the Spring of 2025.

RELATED TAGS

Air Jordan 4

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI
News

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It ft. Sexyy Red “DAMN SHORTY,” Rod Wave “Numb” & More | Daily Visuals 4.19.24

Dave East
News

Tha Dogg Pound “Smoke Up,” Dave East & Scram Jones “I Just Wanna” & More | Daily Visuals 4.17.24

Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
News

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling

Joker: Folie à Deux asset
News

The Joker Smiles Again In New ‘JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX’ Trailer

Quavo
News

Quavo & Destroy Lonely “Potato Loaded,” Bryson Tiller “The Multiverse Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.24

Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close