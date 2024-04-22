The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 To Release A New Colorway In 2025

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been more than a year since Nike released the SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” sneakers and just when it was rumored that Nike wouldn’t be dropping another colorway to the much revered collaboration, it seems like we will in fact be getting a new drop.

According to Sole Retriever, Nike is planning on revisiting the collaboration that changed the game for the Air Jordan 4 as far as comfort was concerned and will be releasing a new SB x Air Jordan 4 in a white and navy blue colorway. The news comes after rumors that the next colorway would be an all-black silhouette or even a white and red color blocking that never came to fruition. With sneakerheads giving up any hope that the SB Air Jordan 4’s would ever see a new colorway the resell prices for the “Pine Green”‘s began to jump with pairs going for as much as $800 depending on size.

Now with this white and navy SB Air Jordan 4’s, best believe the hype will slowly build as the release date creeps up and hypebeasts begin to get hungry for them.

Sole Retriever reports:

Sole Retriever can confirm that Nike SB and Jordan Brand will release an all-new Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro colorway for Spring 2025! This pair comes in Summit White Navy as part of Jordan Brand’s Spring 2025 lineup. The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro Summit White Navy sports a summit white-based premium leather upper, highlighted by a suede toe wrap in neutral grey, identical in design to its Pine Green predecessor.

Moving on, navy blue has replaced pine green on the plastic eyelets, back heel tab, and midsole. The Jumpman logo on the tongue and insoles stays red, with Nike SB branding in white prominently featured on the back heel. A white sole with Zoom Air cushioning and hits of gum rubber on the toe and heel for better grip complete the look of this Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro SP.

We. Can’t. Wait!

Check out pics of the SB x Air Jordan 4 “Summit White Navy” below and let us know if you’ll be trying to copp a pair when they drop in the Spring of 2025.