Subscribe
News

Chlöe “Boy Bye,” Slim Thug “Slippin Away,” & More | Daily Visuals 4.23.24

Chlöe kicks her motorhome man to the curb and Slim Thug loves the night life. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Checkers Baytown Grand Opening Pre-Super Bowl Party

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

For a while now Chlöe has been keeping a relatively low profile on the music scene and while she’s still got millions of fans thirsting over every posts she throws up on social media they’ve mainly been waiting on new work from the young songstress.

Now they’ve gotten their wish as Chlöe done released some new visuals to “Boy Bye” in which the young bombshell kicks it in the country in a motorhome with an unappreciative man who doesn’t know most men in the world would kill to be in his shoes right now. You stupid-stupid man!

On the Hip-Hop side, Slim Thug is still putting on for his H-Town city and for his clip to “Slippin Away” the boss hits the strip club with his crew where he makes it rain on the talent before puffin on one of them thangs and relaxing the rest of the night away. Where’s Mike Jones these days?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Thirstin Howl The 3rdfeaturing The Beatnuts and Tash, Sada Baby, and more.

CHLOE – “BOY BYE”

SLIM THUG – “SLIPPIN AWAY”

THIRSTIN HOWL THE 3RD FT. THE BEATNUTS & TASH – “BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE”

SADA BABY – “SKUBNELLA”

PEE SUPREME – “ROLL IT ROLL IT”

NINO MAN – “HIDDEN AGENDAS”

STARRGAZIN – “OR NAW”

TSU NAMI – “TAKE OFF”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI
News

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It ft. Sexyy Red “DAMN SHORTY,” Rod Wave “Numb” & More | Daily Visuals 4.19.24

Dave East
News

Tha Dogg Pound “Smoke Up,” Dave East & Scram Jones “I Just Wanna” & More | Daily Visuals 4.17.24

Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
News

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling

Joker: Folie à Deux asset
News

The Joker Smiles Again In New ‘JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX’ Trailer

Quavo
News

Quavo & Destroy Lonely “Potato Loaded,” Bryson Tiller “The Multiverse Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.24

Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close