J. Dilla Tribute Events Held In Honor Of Late Producer’s Birthday

Coming up on what would’ve been his 39th birthday this Thursday (Feb. 7), events paying tribute to the late James “J Dilla” Yancey were held in the UK over the weekend.

Dilla passed away in 2006 from a complications brought on by lupus. He died three days after his 32nd birthday.

The lauded Detroit native has earned praise from Hip-Hop heads the world over, and is the subject of the documentary, The View From the Other Side: J Dilla A European Remembrance. The film’s premiere took place over the weekend.

AllHipHop.com reports:

In honor and in celebration of his music, J Dilla is being remembered in London with a release of a documentary titled The View From the Other Side: J Dilla A European Remembrance which features European artists and DJ’s such as Shortee Blitz, Mr Thing, Onra, Lefto and Chief. Directed by independent filmmaker, Shernay LaTouche, the film explores underground communities and cultures influenced by J Dilla in London, Berlin and Paris. The premiere took place on Saturday February 2 at Hackney Picture House, London. J Dilla’s music was also remembered at the seventh annual “Doctor’s Orders Dilla” on Sunday (February 3) at The Scala, London. Previously, the event was attended by J Dilla’s mother, Maureen ‘Ma Dukes’ Yancey. This year, DJ’s spinning on the night will include Kidkanevil, DJ LoK and Spin Doctor. It was hosted by J Dilla’s close friend and artist, Phat Kat. All proceeds will be donated to the J Dilla Foundation and Lupus UK.

In accordance with their deal with Delicious Vinyl, Dilla’s estate plans to continue to release previously unheard music, some of which was made public late last year.

Photo: Johnny Tergo