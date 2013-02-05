LeBron James & Dr. Dre Cover ESPN: The Magazine’s “The Music” Issue [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

LeBron James and Dr. Dre team up to cover the latest issue of ESPN: The Magazine.

The NBA’s Most Valuable Player and the Forbes Hip-Hop Cash King cleaned up nice as the two cover he pages for “The Worldwide Leader In Sports.” The center of this story focuses on the musical aspect of the Miami Heat forward’s partnership with Dre and his wildly successful Beats By Dre headphone company.

This issue also delves into the musical forays of many the world’s top athletes including Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte, DeSean Jackson of the Philadelphia Eagles, Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks and many more.

ESPN brings you a quick behind the scenes of exactly how the cover came together in this short video of the shoot where LeBron shows off the celebrated Beats Pill. Dr. Dre, who is a unicorn of sorts as far as visibility, makes a rare public appearance for this shoot looking noticeably slimmer than his previously muscular physique.

Check out the cover of the issue as well as a behind the scenes look at the shoot down after the jump.

(Clap for us, an entire Dr. Dre story without mentioning Detox. No, this doesn’t count.)

—

Photo: ESPN