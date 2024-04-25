Subscribe
News

Dave East & Harry Fraud “Bacc 2 Harlem,” BlueBucksClan, Hit-Boy & 2 Chainz “Scroll” & More | Daily Visuals 4.24.24

Dave East heads bacc to his Harlem stomping grounds, and the BlueBucksClan, Hit-Boy and 2 Chainz throw a house party for the grown and sexy. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Since coming into the game Dave East has been repping Harlem as hard as you’d expect from a rapper who hails from “The World,” and while he’s been traveling the globe and enjoying his success, the man knows that at the end of day there’s no place like home.

Linking up with Harry Fraud for his latest visuals to “Bacc 2 Harlem,” DE returns to the Black Mecca where he gets poured up with his crew and is joined by some of his Hip-Hop peers such as Maino and Millyz. That man was having the grandest of times.

Elsewhere another soiree went down as the BlueBucksClan, Hit-Boy and 2 Chainz got things turnt up and in their clip to “Scroll,” the rappers threw a private house party where they were the guests of honor and a gang of women treated them like the royalty they are.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Drizzy Juliano, G Perico and Steelz, and more.

DAVE EAST & HARRY FRAUD – “BACC 2 HARLEM”

BLUEBUCKSCLAN, HIT-BOY & 2 CHAINZ – “SCROLL”

DRIZZY JULIANO – “MAKAVELI”

G PERICO & STEELZ – “HOW WILL”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “CHEESECAKE”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “ROSE ANNIVERSARY”

KUR – “UP TO PAR”

PREME DIBIASI – “IN THAT ORDER”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI
News

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It ft. Sexyy Red “DAMN SHORTY,” Rod Wave “Numb” & More | Daily Visuals 4.19.24

Dave East
News

Tha Dogg Pound “Smoke Up,” Dave East & Scram Jones “I Just Wanna” & More | Daily Visuals 4.17.24

Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
News

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close