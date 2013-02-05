Gucci Mane ft. Big Bank Black – “Handicap” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Gucci Mane hasn’t stopped putting music out in the past year and is getting ready to drop his fourth mixtape in six months with Trap God 2.

The sequel to his return to form mixtape, Trap God, your children’s role model is looking heavenly on the cover of his new project. The latest single from the mixtape is called “Handicap” and featured his Brick Squad homie, Big Bank Black.

This record is produced by longtime-collaborator, Zaytoven, and is a stark contrast from the usual boastful beats from the beatmaker. The production is kept to a minimum and give LaFlare and Big Bank Black a smooth platform to talk their ish.

As long as the Brick Squad CEO is in the studio and out of middle school’s, he is alright with us. get a listen to “Handicap” after the jump.

[Spotted at HHNM]

DOWNLOAD: Gucci Mane ft. Big Bank Black – “Handicap”

