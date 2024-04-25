Subscribe
News

Let’s Make A Toast For The Real Beaters: Ye FKA Kanye West Starting Porn Company, Sources Say

The name of the brand and studio is reportedly Yeezy Porn.

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has often made nods to his affinity for pornography and it appears that he has plans to dive in further. According to sources, Ye is in the early stages of launching an adult entertainment empire.

TMZ obtained intel from a source close to the Chicago superstar that a Yeezy Porn film studio and brand company is in development with connections to major players in the blue movie business.

Mike Moz, the ex-husband of porn legend and Donald Trump nemesis Stormy Daniels is reportedly in talks to head the studio. Moz has worked primarily as a producer, art director, and casting director. Moz was married to Daniels between 2007 and 2009.

Ye has previously detailed struggles with porn addiction but also has fully embraced his love of the genre for several instances across his career. It isn’t known the style or direction of pornography the producer will take but it should be expected to be a grand spectacle as is Ye’s usual standard when it comes to his creative endeavors.

Further, fans are well aware that Ye loves to show off the beauty and curves of the women he’s been with so it would be a safe guess that he will go for the va-va-voom.

The Yeezy Porn studio and brand is reportedly launching this year in the summer months.

Photo: Getty

RELATED TAGS

Kanye West porn Ye

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI
News

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It ft. Sexyy Red “DAMN SHORTY,” Rod Wave “Numb” & More | Daily Visuals 4.19.24

Dave East
News

Tha Dogg Pound “Smoke Up,” Dave East & Scram Jones “I Just Wanna” & More | Daily Visuals 4.17.24

Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
News

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close