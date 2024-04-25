Subscribe
Elliott Wilson Named Editorial Director At HipHopDX, UPROXX & Dime Mag

Published on April 25, 2024

Elliott Wilson aka YN is back leading a Hip-Hop media outlet. The longtime Hip-Hop music journalist and media executive has been named the Editorial Director of HipHopDX, UPROXX and Dime magazine.

On Wednesday (April 24), UPROXX founder and CEO Jarret Myer and Rich Antoniello, a founder and former CEO of Complex Networks along with will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas fame announced they had formed a company called UPROXX Studios, after its purchase of HipHopDX, UPROXX and Dime magazine, and other entities from Warner Music Group.

Music Business Worldwide reports that Antoniello will serve as a Partner and Executive Chairman and will.i.am will serve as a Partner/Investor.

“We’re pleased to return Uproxx to a team led by the brand’s founder Jarret Myer, along with other vibrant brands including HipHopDX,” said Maria Weaver, President of Warner Music Group, in a statement.

For keen Hip-Hop heads, the name Jarrett Myer should be familiar since he is one of the founders of Rawkus Records, the initially independent record label that in the 1990’s helped spark the careers of rappers including Talib Kweli, Company Flow and Yasiin Bey fka Mos Def.

As for Wilson, Billboard reports the Queens, NY native has been named editorial director of Hip-Hop journalism for UPROXX Studios. Some of Wilson’s past notable Hip-Hop mag gigs include holding down the Music Editor position at The Source magazine before becoming Editor In Cheif of XXL magazine in 1999—enjoying an influential tenure before his departure in early 2008. Soon after leaving XXL he formed Rap Radar with Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg. Most recently, Wilson was at TIdal and he will continue to host the Rap Radar podcast with Brian “B. Dot” Miller.

“I’m thrilled for this new chapter of my illustrious career and to work with proven winners like Jarret, Rich and will,” Wilson told Billboard. “My focus is on elevating the three rising brands — UPROXXHipHopDX and Dime — to greater heights and to help shape the future of media and culture. The fun begins.”

