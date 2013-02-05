50 Cent Breaks Down Get Rich Or Die Trying On Its Ten-Year Anniversary [VIDEO]

Tomorrow is the tenth anniversary of the release of 50 Cent’s classic debut album, Get Rich Or Die Trying.

To celebrate the album that made Curtis Jackson a household name, 50 had a chat with MTV and broke down every single song on the album and the first things that come to mind when he hears those records today.

A rather interesting story comes from one of 50’s biggest records, a record that almost didn’t make the album if Dr. Dre had his way. “I really made that record because I was in a car and LL Cool J came on,” 50 revealed about “21 Questions.” “The girl next to me as all into it; it was a soft record, but she was so into the record that I said, ‘I want to make something that makes [girls] respond like that to me.’ ”

The women did respond to this Nate Dogg-assisted record. It became one of the biggest and most successful singles off of the album which has sold close to 10 million records to date.

“Dre and them didn’t even want the record. They didn’t care for ’21 Questions.’ They didn’t understand why I wanted it. They know what it is, ‘it’s N.W.A., it’s just one member. Why? Why do you want to do ’21 Questions?’ I was like, ‘damn. I’ve been doing all these push ups [laughs].’ ”

Photo: MTV