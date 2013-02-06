Casey Veggies & Rockie Fresh – “Energy” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

At times Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies have a comparable aesthetic, which can be heard on their past collaborations “Drivin 88” and “Duckin N Dodgin.” Today, fans unexpectedly receive another chance to hear the duo on wax via a groovy track titled “Energy.”

By the end of the jam, it’s apparent that the lifestyles of the young and affluent remain the same. Not so surprisingly, Gold watches, gold chains and pretty chicks with designer frames seem to be the ultimate prize.

Young Veggies reps his Peas & Carrots camp, while Fresh keeps it very MMG as both emphatically spit verses about stunting and being coveted by women near and far. Producer Uncle Dave deserves his just due as well for creating a track that both MCs can flourish on.

Since releasing in January, Rockie Fresh’s Electric Highway and Casey Veggies’ Life Changes mixtapes are receiving much praise as they circulate the blogosphere. Make sure you check those out.

See the artwork for and hear “Energy” below.

Photo: YouTube