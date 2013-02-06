J Dilla – “Dewitt To Do It”, Stussy Reveals Dilla World Tour T-Shirts [PHOTOS]

Tomorrow (Feb. 7) marks the seventh anniversary of producer/DJ/lyricist James “J Dilla” Yancey’s untimely passing. This makes February a gift and a curse for Hip-Hop enthusiasts, because while they’re forced to celebrate the death of another artist gone too soon, they’re also guaranteed to receive a few special projects that commemorate the Detroit native’s legacy.

For 2013, good friend and frequent collaborator Frank Nitt put together the long awaited special 10″ The Last Scrolls Vol. 1, containing four songs from the late, great J. Dilla. Here’s one of that quartet, titled “Dewitt To Do It,” which is a play on Jay Dee’s middle name, Dewitt.

Dilla’s work on the MPC gained the former Slum Village member a posthumous cult following, but this track will remind listeners that he was very sharp lyrically as well. The Last Scrolls Vol. 1 is in stores today and can be purchased at Fat Beats.

Another project comes courtesy of OG streetwear brand Stussy, who designed a World Tour t-shirt for Dilla Dawg. With a crown rightfully placed over his name, the tee lists six classic albums dating back to his Slum Vill days. This includes his 2006 instrumental album Donuts, a lot of which he created from a hospital bed.

“Dewitt To Do It” can be found below, and Stussy shirts can be seen on the following pages.

—

Photo: Johnny Tergo

