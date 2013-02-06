Chris Brown Arrives To L.A. Courthouse With Rihanna

Chris Brown is pulling out all the stops. The enigmatic R&B crooner that is a magnet for trouble showed up to the Los Angeles courthouse today, with Rihanna by his side. Breezy is in court to answer questions the Los Angeles D.A. has raised about the legitimacy of the community service he was ordered to complete as a consequence of his assault on Rihanna in 2009.

Says TMZ:

1:59 PM PT — CHRIS BROWN arrived to the courthouse WITH RIHANNA by his side — the woman he was convicted of BEATING in 2009 … and the reason he’s on probation in the first place. Sources at the courthouse tell us Rihanna blew Chris a kiss and said some supportive words to him before he entered the courtroom. 1:56 PM PT — Chris is wearing grey slacks, a white shirt, brown tie and a sport coat. 1:50 PM PT — Brown just arrived to the courthouse with his lawyer Mark Geragos. Chris Brown is about to arrive to the L.A. Courthouse … where a judge is expected to grill the singer over allegations he lied about completing his community service … and things could get heated. The D.A. wants the court to find Chris in violation of his probation stemming from the Rihanna beating case — which required the singer to complete 180 days of community service.

Brown was spotted leaving his L.A. home, along with Rihanna, earlier today.

One has to also wonder if the judge or D.A. will bring up any of the other incidents Brown has been involved in, most recently an altercation with Frank Ocean in a Hollywood studio over a parking spot. A message that was thought to be posted by Brown on his now private Instagram last night is now being refuted as a fake.

Brown was ordered to meet with his parole officer within 48 hours to speak about allegedly making up community service hours. The judge wants time to look over the D.A.’s evidence, and to speak to Breezy’s P.O., and set the next hearing date for April 5.

Photo: Instagram