Justin Timberlake – The 20/20 Experience Artwork & Tracklist [PHOTOS]

Justin Timberlake took to Twitter to release more details on his third solo album, The 20/20 Experience.

The singer, songwriter, and actor revealed the album cover for The 20/20 Experience, which was shot by Tom Munro. Munro is a famed photographer who has shot iconic celebrities including Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

The Justified singer also released the tracklist to his upcoming album, which will include ten songs. Although the information didn’t include any feature artists, including the Jay-Z assisted “Suit & Tie,” it has been reported that T.I. and Beyonce will be featured on the album.

Timbaland produced the entire album and the project is tentatively scheduled to his stores on March 19th. “You know what it is, man? This album, I’ve been working on it for a little under a year. I just kind of keep it to myself until I feel like, you know, it’s ready to come out,” Timberlake told Booker of Los Angeles’ Hot 97.1.

“It really is lightning in a bottle. I just hope people like the record. It’s definitely a little bit of a departure, but kind of like you pointed out, my second album was a departure from my first album. At the end of the day, it’s just music. You try to go in and not over-think it and just make something that feels honest.”

Check out the artwork and the tracklist on the slides.

Pusher Love Girl Suit & Tie ft. Jay-Z Don’t Hold The Wall Strawberry Bubblegum Tunnel Vision Spaceship Coupe That Girl Let The Groove Get Im Mirrors Blue Ocean Floor

Photo: Tom Munro

