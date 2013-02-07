Big Sean Describes How He Found Out About GRAMMY Nomination [VIDEO]

Big Sean can possibly cap off a career year this Sunday when the GRAMMYs air on the CBS Network.

The G.O.O.D. Music single, “Mercy,” featuring Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, and Sean are up for “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Song” at this Sunday’s show. The Detroit rapper talked with the official GRAMMY website and spoke about exactly how he found out about his first career nomination.

“We was pulling up to the studio, I remember we was pulling up. My business manager was the first to hit me up and then I started getting texts. But I wasn’t hyped first cause you gotta check first you know sometimes you get that false nomination somebody read your name wrong or whatever,'” Sean says nervously.

“So we got inside, I started checking the computer and I see “Mercy” got nominated for a few of them. I just remember feeling like ‘god damn like’ when you work super hard, we go day in and day out working on albums and working on continues projects and we saw it paying off. GRAMMYs is the highest respect, that’s the biggest respect, that’s the number one award in music.”

The young G.O.O.D. Music rapper is excited about his first opportunity to take home a GRAMMY award and already knows who he wants to take with him to the show.

“My mom was like ‘i don’t know what color to wear to the GRAMMYs’ i didn’t even have to invite her, she already know,” says the Finally Famous rapper. “We picking out her dress so as soon as we find out what color she wearing I’m gonna get my suit right, we going to go out that night and have a good A$$ night.”

Photo: GRAMMY