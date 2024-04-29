Subscribe
Dave East Stars In New ‘New York Undercover’ Skit

Where's Luna Lauren Valez though??

Published on April 29, 2024

After decades of being off the air, everyone’s favorite ’90s Hip-Hop cop show, New York Undercover, is back! Well, not really, but kinda.

Over the weekend the show celebrated it’s 30th anniversary with the help of Lethal Shooter (NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews), Dave East and others. The show’s two main stars, Malik Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo returned as Detective J.C. Williams and Detective Eddie Torres and gave us an idea of what New York Undercover could be in 2024.

Breaking out the baggy pants and leather jackets like it was 1995 again, Detective Torres and Williams run up on Dave East and his crew in search of Lethal Shooter. Remaining true to the code of the streets, East promptly denied knowing anything before the two D’s were alerted to Shooter’s whereabouts. Taking to Dyckman court to cuff up their person of interest, Torres and Williams once again break the case wide open in less than a half-hour.

This was hilarious.

We don’t know if this was just a one-off for the two actors or if they’re angling to get their show back on the airwaves or streaming, but either way it was pretty cool to see them back in action on the streets of New York.

Check out Dave East, Malik Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo breathe new life into New York Undercover below. Let us know your thoughts on the skit in the comments section.

Dave East Malik Yoba New York Undercover

