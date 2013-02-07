Bud Light Platinum Names Justin Timberlake As Creative Director

Justin Timberlake has been named the Creative Director of Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light Premium.

The partnership – developed with Steve Stoute’s advertising agency, Translation – will begin at The 55th Grammy Awards this Sunday, Feb. 10, when Timberlake appears in a new sixty-second Bud Light Platinum ad, “Platinum Night.”

Timberlake joins Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz and Marc Jacobs as creative director of major corporate brands.

“Bud Light Platinum brings a refined, discerning aesthetic to beer that plays well with what I’m doing,” said Timberlake in a press release. “I’m looking forward to not only being a part of the creative process, but in bringing other talented musicians to the forefront as well.”

“Justin Timberlake is one of the greatest creative minds in the entertainment industry, and his insights will help us further define Bud Light Platinum’s identity in the lifestyle space,” said Paul Chibe, vice president of U.S. marketing, Anheuser-Busch.

“Since launching Bud Light Platinum last year, we’ve worked to align the brand closely with music, including leveraging tracks by Kanye West and Avicii in our first ads. Partnering with Justin as he makes his return to music brings a new level of relevance and credibility to the brand.”

The new Bud Light Platinum commercial airing on this Sunday on CBS during the Grammys will also feature Timberlake’s Jay-Z-assisted single “Suit & Tie.”

Photo: Pinboard