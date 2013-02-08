Cory Gunz – “No” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Cory Gunz has sometimes become the forgotten member of the YMCMB crew, but he’s just dropped a new record out of the blue called “No.”

While Gunna caught a lot of buzz for his stand out verse on Lil Wayne‘s Tha Carter IV single, “6 Foot, 7 Foot,” and his reality show on MTV called Son Of A Gun; he’s been relatively quiet since those releases.

The New York rapper’s mixtape That’s WTF I’m Talkin About, has been on the shelf for quite some time and haven’t heard an update on the record. This song is featured on DJ Whoo Kid and Flat Fitty’s new mixtape, Just Better, which you can download right here.

Can Gunz get his buzz back with records like this? That remains to be seen. Get a listen to Gunz new record, “No” down after the jump.

DOWNLOAD: Cory Gunz – “No”

—

Photo: FUSE