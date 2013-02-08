Eminem To Release 8th Studio Album Post-Memorial Day

It’s been over three years since Eminem last released a solo album, but according to his long time manager, Paul Rosenberg, the wait is about to come to an end.

During an interview with Billboard.com, Rosenberg revealed that Marshall Mathers will drop a new album by the beginning of the Summer.

“We fully expect to be releasing a new Eminem album in 2013. He’s been working on it for some time,” the President of Shady Records stated. “It’s safe to say that it will be post-Memorial Day at some point, but we’re not exactly sure when. We’ve got some dates locked in for him to perform live in Europe in August, so we’re trying to see what else lines up.”

Rosenberg also went on to state that 50 Cent‘s often delayed fifth solo album, Street King Immortal, will be released in the first-half of 2013, but no date is set in stone.

Last year Slim Shady clued fans in about making an eighth solo album by putting the year “2013” on a limited edition Detroit Tigers hat that included each year the Grammy Award winning rapper released a solo album. In the meantime, Shady is scheduled to headline a mega-festival Bellahouston Park in Glascow Scotland on August 20.

Marshall will also executive producer Skylar Grey‘s upcoming debut solo album Don’t Look Down.

—

Photo: YouTube