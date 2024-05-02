Subscribe
Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

Mo'Nique took time out of a recent comedy shoe to call out Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for conspiring against her.

Published on May 2, 2024

The Bridge Comedy Show: Mo'Nique, Nephew Tommy & Rodney Perry

Mo’Nique is once more aiming harsh barbs in the direction of two beloved figures within the culture in Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, adding fuel to longstanding fired lasting more than a dozen years. During a recent standup routine, Mo’Nique unloaded on Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry and urged the crowd to call them out their names.

Mo’Nique, 56, was an opening act during a recent stop Katt Williams’ Dark Matter tour stop in Nashville, Tenn. and took time to take shots at Winfrey and Perry, both of whom she’s claimed have frozen her out of opportunities in the industry.

At one point during the show, Mo’Nique led a chant of, “F*ck you, Oprah Winfrey! F*ck you, Tyler Perry! F*ck them c*on motherf*ckers! I said it, n*gga, say it with me!”

Doubling down, the Baltimore native added, “I love that Black raggedy b*tch. I love that Black simple-minded motherf*cker. I love Oprah Winfrey’s Black ass. And we just need to bring her back to Black.”

Other figures in Winfrey’s life caught shots, including longtime partner Stedman Graham and best friend Gayle King.

It’s been said that Mo’Nique’s rehashing of the beef is connected to an alleged scheme hatched by Winfrey to blackball her for not promoting the film Precious, which Winfrey and Perry served as executive producers.

Photo: Getty

