Kanye West Opts For Brazil Over Grammys With Kim Kardashian & Will Smith [PHOTOS]

It’s no surprise that Kanye West is not in attendance at tonight’s 55th annual Grammy Awards. Instead, the 20-time Grammy winner chose to take a trip to Brazil with Kim Kardashian to see the world famous Rio Carnival, which kicked off yesterday, Feb. 9, and lasts until Monday, Feb. 11.

Where there’s Kanye, the paparazzi are sure to follow, and the cameras were there in influx to capture the G.O.O.D. Music rapper and Kardashian engaging in typical vacation activities. This includes taking photos, taking in the Brazilian culture and visiting one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, Christ the Redeemer, atop of Corcovado Mountain in Rio. You know, the things everyone does while visiting Brazil, famous or not.

Interestingly enough, the Louis Vuitton Don also linked up with fellow superstar and Grammy winner Will Smith during a walking tour in Vidigal, Brazil earlier today. Somehow their casual sightseeing led West and Smith to a nearby studio.

There’s no word on if this marks the return of the Fresh Prince or future collaboration between the two, but it’s great to see that Kanye West is actively making music. Could this mean Rich Black American is more than a figment of the Internets’ imagination?

See footage of Kanye receiving Samba drum lessons from the locals below. Photos from Kimye’s Brazilian excursion can be found on the following pages.

—

Photo: Pacific Coast News

