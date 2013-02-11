Justin Timberlake – “Mirrors” [LISTEN]

Fresh off of officially returning to the GRAMMY stage, Justin Timberlake releases a new song called “Mirrors.”

This song will be featured on his upcoming album, The 20/20 Experience and is produced by Timbaland. This record is a bit more slowed down than his last effort, “Suit & Tie” featuring Jay-Z.

He also premiered a new song at the GRAMMYs called “Pusher Love Girl,” which was met with rave reviews to those who witnessed the show. Timberlake’s new album will be dropping on March 19th and will feature two bonus tracks when you purchase the record at Target.

After the jump, you can get a listen to this nearly nine-minute long record by the FutureSex/LoveSounds singer and be on the look out for the official video for “Suit & Tie,” set to drop in the coming days.

Photo: Spin