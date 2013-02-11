Drake Settles “Marvin’s Room” Lawsuit

Drake’s 2013 is already off to an epic start. The Toronto rapper’s Take Care just won the Grammy award for Best Rap Album, he dropped a new video for his hit single “Started From The Bottom” and he settled that pesky “Marvin’s Room” lawsuit.

The “Marvin’s Room” lawsuit stems from a woman named Ericka Lee that claimed Drizzy used her vocals on the track without properly crediting or paying her. Lee, who’s voice is heard on a phone call at the start of the song, featured on the Take Care album, also claimed that she was the YMCMB rapper’s ex-lover and business partner. In the complaint filed in early 2012, Lee stated that the two verbally agreed to share an even split on the song’s royalties.

At the time, Drake released a statement saying that Lee’s claims were “without merit” and that she asked to be only credited as ‘Syren Lyric Muse.’ Since he said he tried in vain to settle the matter without lawyers, he was looking forward to being vindicated in court.

Today, TMZ reports that Drake and Lee have settled their difference of opinion with regards to “Marvin’s Room” since the case was dismissed on February 2. However, there are no details on whether or not it involved some form of financial compensation, which is likely.

Photo: Instagram/CBS