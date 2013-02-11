Kanye West’s High School Teachers Reflect On His Success [VIDEO]

Long before Kanye West became one of Hip-Hop’s most polarizing figures, he was just a student at Polaris High School in Chicago’s Oak Lawn suburb. Following his big night at the Grammys, Jim Williams of CBS 2 Chicago took a trip to the G.O.O.D. Music rapper’s alma mater to speak with some of his former teachers to get a feel for how Yeezy was in his yesteryears.

According to the accounts given, the accomplished rapper and producer has always been outspoken and emphatic about his dreams of superstardom.

Marilyn Gannon, who was West’s physical education teacher, recalls him saying “He was going to be best rapper in the whole world,” to which she often replied “Ok, Kanye, now you can go get in line,” she said laughing.

Kanye’s former science teacher Carol Baker credits much of his success to his late mother Donda West, who she says “was the kind of mom who would pull him by the ear and drag him down the hallway if necessary,” though she never saw her do it.

Baker, who had the support of Ms. West, a professor at Chicago State University, continued “She was making sure he was getting the education he needed to be successful.”

As most know, Kanye West has reached the iconic status he shot for so long ago. He recently flexed his star power when he opted to vacation to Brazil with girlfriend Kim Kardashian, rather than attend last night’s Grammy Awards.

See more people from Mr. West’s past recount their experiences with him in the full interview below.

Photo: Youtube