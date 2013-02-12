Kid Cudi Announces Release Date For Indicud

Kid Cudi has been relatively quiet lately, but the rapper/singer hopped on Twitter early this morning to reveal the release date for his new album, Indicud.

Originally thought to be dropping in March, the project will be in stores April 23. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper has released a couple of well received tracks from the album called “King Wizard” and “Just What I Am.”

However, the slight delay is probably related to the issues Cudi has had with his label home. In early January, the “Poker Face” rapper went on a Twitter rant, questioning why his song’s don’t get enough airplay. “‘King Wizard’ 3.4 million views on Vevo, ‘Just What I Am’ has 4.3 million and my sh-t is not on regular rotation on radio. Hmmm,” he tweeted.”Trinidad James got 4.1 million views on his hit (rightfully so), and I hear that jam EVERYWHERE. Wheres my f-ckin spins???”

He then basically threw Universal Republic Records under the Greyhound. “To my label, I swear to all that is f-ckin holy in this world, if things dont change soon, theres gonna be some problems,” he added.

Previously, the Ohio native revealed that guests on the new album include Kanye West, Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar and King Chip, and he mentioned hopes of securing Jay-Z and maybe 50 Cent and Lloyd Banks.

Besides music, Cudi will be starring in the upcoming Need For Speed, a film adaptation of the popular video game series. The film’s lead character is Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Cudi will be portraying his best friend.

