Gucci Mane ft. Big Bank Black & OG Boo Dirty – “Squad Car” [VIDEO]

It’s Gucci time, according to this new cut by Brick Squad’s frontman, “Squad Car.” On the track, Gucci Mane raps about various ways to evade the law, alongside Big Bank Black and OG Boo Dirty. It’s cool if things don’t go as planned, though. La Flare and his crew say they have enough bread to make bond.

“Whoop! Whoop! G**damn that’s a squad car/ But all my n***as we got bond fare,” exclaims the East Atlanta rapper on the track’s chorus, so you know it’s real. The Cricket-directed visual sets the scene, as the three MCs lay low, while performing, as the police approach.

Sonically, the “Lemonade” rapper stays in his comfort zone on the catchy jam, opting for the hypnotic trap sound that’s become his staple.

“Squad Car” will likely appear on Gucci Mane’s forthcoming mixtape Trap God 2, set to release on the Internets some timetonight. The project will continue the “Photo Shoot” rapper’s resurgence set by previous projects like Trap Back and the original Trap God.

See the visual for “Squad Car” below.

—

Photo: YouTube