Justin Timberlake Surrenders To Instagram, Joins Photo Sharing Site [PHOTOS]

Instagram has a new members, and his name is Justin Timberlake. The “Suit & Tie” singer joined the photo sharing website and is already classing up the joint.With his The 20/20 Experience album due out next month, Timberlake has been busy promoting new music and used the site to post several photos from his post-Grammy concert in Hollywood, Calif. Sunday (Feb. 10). So far he’s uploaded 22 flicks, which showed him getting ready for music’s biggest night, leading up to the show at the Hollywood Palladium.

Aside from posting images of his band, walking the red carpet, and sitting in solace with his bow tie in tact, Instagram is also the destination for the most annoying fad ever: photos of food. For now the only food item he’s put up is a pepperoni pizza, but just like everyone else caught up in the web that is “The Gram,” he’ll likely catch more snapshots of meals, for the world to see.

Over the last several week, Timberlake has unveiled a total of four records of the Timbaland-produced project. Yesterday he released “Mirrors,” a mid-tempo track with a clap beat in the same sonic vein as “Cry Me A River.”

Take a look at some of Timberlake’s Instagram photos below.

Photos: Instagram

