Subscribe
News

Ghostface Killah ft. Nas “Scar Tissue,” Dave East “Living Single” & More | Daily Visuals 5.10.24

Ghostface Killah and Nas bring back that OG NYC style and Dave East apparently loves 'Living Single.' Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 10, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Iron Man might have bitten the dust in Avengers: Endgame, but the Hip-Hop culture’s iteration of Tony Starks is alive and well and after more than three decades in the game, Ghostface Killah shows got more than enough life left in his body to continue to churn out darts and laser beams on the track as he’s just dropped his latest album, Set The Tone.

Linking up with another Hip-Hop legend in Nas for the visuals to “Scar Tissue,” Ghost and Nas gives the OG’s something to break their neck to as the two turn a workout gym into a lyricist lounge where they spit the kind of gritty bars that had heads hitting the block with a G-Pack back in the day.

Keeping the vibes in the Big Apple, Dave East pays homage to a popular 90’s sitcom and in his clip to “Living Single,” the Harlem rapper kicks it with two thick young women while checking off the names of the characters from Living Single in his bars. Y’all can have Friends, we loving Living Single round these parts.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Plies, Tee Grizzley featuring Future, and more.

GHOSTFACE KILLAH FT. NAS – “SCAR TISSUE”

DAVE EAST – “LIVING SINGLE”

PLIES – “2100”

TEE GRIZZLEY FT. FUTURE – “SWEAR TO GOD”

DUVY HUNCHO – “COUNT UP DA CHECK”

KASH DOLL – “KASH KOMMANDMENTS”

ANTHONY LEWIS – “TRICKY”

BLAKELANA FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “PRICEY”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close