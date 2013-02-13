Gucci Mane – Trap God 2 Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

The god of the trap, Gucci Mane, is back for a second round for his new mixtape Trap God 2.

This time around, La Flare cooks up with the likes of Young Scooter, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, Verse Simmonds, Rocko, Lloyd, Big Bank Black, Waka Flocka Flame and many more.

Videos for “Nuthin On Ya” featuring Wiz have already been shot and should be released in the near future. Young Guwap has been all over the news lately since he appeared at a middle school in Georgia as a speaker at the school’s career day.

Atlanta Public School alumni were reportedly upset that the Brick Squad rapper was chosen to speak to the students. “How do you justify bringing someone who is not even at the top of his game in the rap industry, who has a rap sheet because he’s been in so much legal trouble?” Leisle Moody, an alumni of the school stated.

In any event, the trap will be booming again as the sequel to one of Gucci’s most successful mixtapes is ready to cook up. After the jump, get a listen and download to Gucci Mane’s latest effort, Trap God 2, after the jump.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez