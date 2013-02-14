Premiere: Juelz Santana ft. Wale – “Awesome” [VIDEO]

Juelz Santana slows it down for the latest video off of his latest mixtape God Will’n with “Awesome.”

With Wale and a slew of curvy women in tow, the Dipset/Skull Gang shot caller waxes poetic about what makes a woman awesome in this brand new video. What hasn’t been awesome is the amount of people who have thrown shots at Santana in the recent couple of days.

Jojo Simmons, Rev Run’s less talented son, recently released a diss record called “Holy Water” where he records a diss record over Game’s “Name Me King.” Diggy’s big brother didn’t take too kindly to Bandana name dropping him on a record from his latest mixtape, God Will’n.

The Harlem rapper said “I’m Russell Simmons, you JoJo,” in a line from “Soft” featuring Rick Ross and Meek Mill.

On a lighter note, this Valentine’s Day treat from the Dipset member shows his more affectionate side to the ladies across the world. So even if you don’t feel great, Juelz and Wale think you are awesome.

Take a look at the new video for “Awesome” down after the jump.

—

Photo: YouTube