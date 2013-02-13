Alicia Keys Tweets From Her iPhone (Again), Says She Was Hacked

Either Alicia Keys hasn’t quite broken up with her iPhone, or someone is out to get her.

Since she’s been named the Global Creative Director of Blackberry, Keys should be taking every opportunity to promote the reboot the fledgling technology empire, but some sneaky hacker won’t allow that.

A post on Keys’ Twitter feed referencing Drake’s new joint, appeared on Monday (Feb. 11) with a “Twitter for iPhone” stamp underneath it. The 32-year-old hit back claiming that someone was playing a cruel trick. “What the h*ll?!!!! Looks like I’ve been hacked… I like @ Drake but that wasn’t my tweet .”

Days before the New York native was announced as the newest member of the Blackberry team she tweeted from her iPhone. “The Internet is buzzing with speculation as to the exact time Alicia Keys ‘broke up’ with her previous smartphone. After a transitional period, she’s officially an exclusive BlackBerry 10 user today,” he rep said in an email to the press.

Like many of its customers, Keys’ relationship with her device hit a sour spot, causing her to cross over to the Apple side of things. But now she’s back, so long as those Internet thugs stop trying to ruin things.

[Spotted at Rhymes With Snitch]

Photo: Mario Tama