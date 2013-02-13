Malik Yusef Says Kanye West’s New Album Is A Return To Black Music

Although Kanye West skipped the Grammy Awards this year to kick it with his baby’s mother, Kim Kardashian, he’s been working hard on his sixth solo album.

While the 20-time Grammy winner was in the studio with Will Smith and working on Sambo percussion, frequent collaborator Malik Yusef unveiled some details on the highly anticipated album.

“I can’t talk too much about it. Just remember black music, the black experience. It’s a throwback to that era,” Yusef said in an interview with Hitfix recently. “A distillation of what’s happening in the modern world.” Yusef kept relatively tight lipped on details involving the project, but did say it won’t have is a lot of West singing, or at least not as much singing as he did on 808s & Heartbreak.

“I don’t know if we’d ever revisit that amount of singing,” Yusef said. “He is a perfectionist, obviously. It’s harsh,” he said, noting that whether they’re in Paris or Hawaii, it’s a labor. “[West] says no to a hundred things.”

The spoken word specialist collaborated with West on records such as “Wouldn’t You Like To Ride,” and the Cruel Summer record, “S1n City.” The-Dream also recently revealed that he will be heading to Paris to help work on the next solo project from West.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez