Jim Jones Arrested In New Jersey For Disorderly Conduct

No one ever said the Vampire Life didn’t involve friction with the police. Jim Jones was arrested in front his home in New Jersey today for disorderly conduct, HipHop DX reports.

Jones was taken into custody in Fair Lawn after he allegedly “got out of line” with an officer who was addressing a parking complaint, stemming from the Diplomat front man’s illegally parked snow mobile. Sgt. James Corcoran was in the process of dealing with the complaint, when Jones approached asking what he was doing.

After running the Harlem native’s name through the system, he found two outstanding warrants and requested to take him to the police station to pay the fines. Jones refused, denying that he had any tickets, which ultimately led to his arrest. He was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. “If [people with oustanding warrants] agree, we’ll just have them come down and pay what they owe,” said Lt. Derek Bastinck of the Fair Lawn Police Department. “If they don’t agree, they’re placed under arrest.”

Bastinck says they’ve never had a problem with celebrities, but Jones is no stranger to being arrested. Last year he was taken into custody for driving on a suspended license, one of three times he was arrested that week.

—

Photo: Hagen For News