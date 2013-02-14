Kathy Griffin Says “I’m In the A$AP Vixen Mob” [VIDEO]

Last summer, VICE’s Noisey coordinated a sit down between the equally outspoken A$AP Rocky and Danny Brown that went viral due to their candid conversation. Out of an array of quotables said during their chat, one referring to a fantasy about actress, comedian and talk show host Kathy Griffin made its way into a number of news sources. VIBE revisited the matter with the red haired starlet on the red carpet at Sunday’s Grammy Awards to a surprising reply.

“I’m in the A$AP Vixen Mob,” joked Griffin before revealing, “This coming Thursday, I have A$AP Rocky and Danny Brown [on my show] because they made a video about who they would rather have s-x with, me or Cher. Then Schoolboy Q also tweeted me saying that he wanted me. So this Thursday night on Bravo at 10pm my guests are A$AP Rocky, Danny Brown and Russell Brand.”

Griffin, who previously went on the record to say she was flattered by the duo’s comments, admits that it was CNN host Anderson Cooper who gave her the idea to bring A$AP Rocky and Danny Brown on Kathy, which just began its second season January 10.

She closed by saying “Long live A$AP.” Hip-Hop crosses over, yet again. Catch the show at 10pm tonight on the Bravo network.

See the interview and a snippet of the original convo between Rocky and Brown in the VIBE interview below.

Photo: Vibe