Whiny ‘Daily Wire’ Host Matt Walsh Is Big Mad White People Aren’t Allowed To Use The N-Word

It should surprise absolutely no one that conservative commentator Matt Walsh—the guy who defends white nationalism, spreads racist and oversimplified propaganda about Black families, erroneously believes white men aren’t allowed to build airports anymore, and cries about anti-white racism in historically overwhelmingly white Hollywood—is really upset that white people aren’t allowed to use the n-word.
According to CLTV, the Daily Wire host was referring to an incident in which a white pizza delivery guy was caught on a Ring camera using the n-word when he launched into a white-tearsy rant about how white people should be able to use the word all they want because Black people use it amongst each other—and age-old argument made by salty Caucasians who refuse to just admit they want to use the slur because they’re racist. (But, whatever, maybe Walsh isn’t really racist and it’s just a coincidence that the guy who believes mermaids couldn’t possibly be Black because of—*checks notes*—science is also the guy who wants white people to be free at last to use the n-word whenever they please.)
“The claim, I guess, is that this Pizza Hut delivery guy just casually uses the n-word with customers as a greeting because that’s what it would be. Like, if he actually said it there, then that’s how—he didn’t even mean it as an insult,” Walsh said. “He just—this is apparently just what he—this is his way of saying hello.”
Walsh can’t even decide whether he wants to defend the delivery man’s use of the n-word, or deny that he used it all together, but, really, it doesn’t matter, because contrary to what closeted racists like Walsh who are just itching to say the word would have us believe—there’s actually nothing stopping white people from using the n-word.
