Chance The Rapper & DJ Premier “Together,” A$AP Ant “Switch The Weather” & More | Daily Visuals 5.15.24

Chance The Rapper takes a trip through memory lane and A$AP Ant kicks it solo. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 15, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
EBONY FWD Presented By Coca-Cola Zero Sugar - December 9

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any new work from Chance The Rapper as it feels like ever since he took home all those Grammy awards in 2017 he fell back as if it was mission accomplished for him. But now the Chicagoan returns to the game and called upon the talents of one of the GOATS producers of the rap game to supply him with the heat to get to cookin,’

Linking up with DJ Premier for the visuals to “Together,” Chance The Rapper takes it back to his humble beginnings as he uses old footage of himself as a child and his family growing up to speak about the importance of the family unit as he speaks about his past throughout the song. This was pretty damn cool.

Back in the East, A$AP Ant keeps the A$AP Mob legacy going and in his clip for “Switch The Weather” the Harlemnite kicks it on the block by his lonesome where hs smokes some weed, spits his bars, and flexes some ice. Sometimes ain’t nothing better than a blunt to the head. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ash B, Lady XO, and more.

CHANCE THE RAPPER & DJ PREMIER – “TOGETHER”

A$AP ANT – “SWITCH THE WEATHER”

ASH B – “PRAYED FOR”

LADY XO – “TOO LOUD”

AITCH – “SAFE TO SAY”

JS AKA THE BEST – “SINGLE”

MORRAVEY – “CONDO”

D-LO – “DELUSIONAL”

KOSHA DILLZ – “TIME FOR A CONVERSATION”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

