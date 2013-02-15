Bun B & Big K.R.I.T. – “Check The Sign” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Jordan Brand takes us below the Mason-Dixon for the latest musical edition of its “XX8 Days Of Flight” campaign with “Check The Sign” by Big K.R.I.T. and Bun B. The track is a homage to the legendary Jumpman insignia that’s housed on a majority of Jordan kicks.

Sonically, the King Remembered In Time and the Trill O.G. keep it true to their southern roots on the track, featuring production by the former that’s very reminiscent of much of UGK’s old work. Bun B even gets a little nostalgic with the bar, “Check the back of Ridin’ Dirty/ I wore ’em on the cover,” referencing the highly lauded black and red colorway of the Jordan XI he sported back in ’96.

Both MCs are known to rock Jordans on the regular, and you can hear that authenticity in their rhymes. “Check The Sign” is a smooth segue from the prior “XX8 Days of Flight” tracks featuring collaborations between Hip-Hop legends like MC Lyte and Eric Sermon, as well as Big Daddy Kane spitting over patented DJ Premier beats.

Hear Bun B and Big K.R.I.T. get lyrical on “Check The Sign” below.

Photo: Steve-Otography