50 Cent ft. Kendrick Lamar & Kidd Kidd – “We Up” [LISTEN]

50 Cent’s long-awaited single with Kendrick Lamar and Kidd Kidd called “We Up” is finally here.

Curtis Jackson’s collaboration with the good kid/m.A.A.d. city rapper is the latest effort from the G-Unit boss’ album, Street King Immortal. A preview of this video has been available on the net for quite a while, but now the full version of the song is available for your listening pleasure.

Street King Immortal has been delayed for up to a year now, but according to Paul Rosenberg, the album is still looking towards a spring release. Fans celebrated the tenth anniversary of his debut album Get Rich Or Die Trying last week and released a video and song called “Financial Freedom.” Kidd Kidd takes a little bit away from the song, but 50’s hook and K.Dot’s verse make this the third straight strong song from Jackson.

Is the G-Unit general finally ready for a comeback? Get a listen to “We Up” with Kendrick Lamar and Kidd Kidd down below.

Photo: YouTube