Joey Bada$$ Announces Beast Coast Tour

Joey Bada$$ excited fans yesterday evening on Twitter with the announcement of his Beast Coast Tour. The 29-city run kicks off its United States leg March 22 in Portland, Ore, and will hit selective towns throughout the west coast, midwest, and east coast until it lands in Brooklyn rapper’s backyard April 21. Bada$$ will complete the tour with an additional five shows in Australia.
Fellow up-and-coming New Yorkers the Flatbush Zombies and The Underachievers will join the “Survival Tactis” MC on the Beast Coast Tour, which solidifies that fans will receive that high octane energy they thirst for. While it hasn’t been confirmed, you should also assume that Pro Era members like CJ Fly will also show face throughout the tour.
The Beast Coast Tour takes Bada$$ to a higher plateau, considering that we witnessed his formal introduction to Hip-Hop through his critically acclaimed 1999 mixtape summer 2012. Since then, Bada$$ has garnered a cult following of fans of both the general population and peer variety.
See the tour dates and more, courtesy of IllRoots below.
WEST COAST (LEG 1)
03/22/13 Portland, OR Peter’s Room United States
03/23/13 Whistler, BC Garfinkel’s Canada
03/24/13 Vancouver Vogue Theatre Canada
03/25/13 Seattle, WA Neumos United States
03/27/13 Reno, NV The Alley United States
03/28/13 San Francisco, CA Slim’s United States
03/29/13 San Diego, CA Porter’s Pub United States
03/30/13 Santa Barbara, CA Velvet Jones United States
03/31/13 San Bernardino, CA Nos Center United States
NORTHEAST/MIDWEST (LEG 2)
04/03/13 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place United States
04/04/13 Boston, MA Middle East United States
04/05/13 Providence, RI PVD Social Club United States
04/06/13 Montreal Underworld Canada
04/07/13 Ottawa Ritual Nightclub Canada
04/08/13 Hamilton Spasso Event Center Canada
04/10/13 Pontiac, MI Crofoot United States
04/11/13 Oxford, OH Brick Street United States
04/12/13 Chicago, IL Reggie’s United States
04/13/13 Madison, WI University of Madison United States
04/14/13 Bloomington, IL The Castle Theater United States
04/15/13 Columbia, MO The Blue Note United States
04/17/13 Pittsburgh, PA Altar Bar United States
04/18/13 Baltimore, MD Soundstage United States
04/21/13 New York, NY Gramercy United States
AUSTRALIA
04/25/13 Auckland Vector Arena New Zealand
04/27/13 Sydney Hordern Pavilion Australia
04/28/13 Brisbane Riverstage Australia
04/29/13 Melbourne Myer Bowl Australia
05/02/13 Perth Red Hill Australia
—
Photo: Cinematic Music Group