Joey Bada$$ Announces Beast Coast Tour

Joey Bada$$ excited fans yesterday evening on Twitter with the announcement of his Beast Coast Tour. The 29-city run kicks off its United States leg March 22 in Portland, Ore, and will hit selective towns throughout the west coast, midwest, and east coast until it lands in Brooklyn rapper’s backyard April 21. Bada$$ will complete the tour with an additional five shows in Australia.

Fellow up-and-coming New Yorkers the Flatbush Zombies and The Underachievers will join the “Survival Tactis” MC on the Beast Coast Tour, which solidifies that fans will receive that high octane energy they thirst for. While it hasn’t been confirmed, you should also assume that Pro Era members like CJ Fly will also show face throughout the tour.

The Beast Coast Tour takes Bada$$ to a higher plateau, considering that we witnessed his formal introduction to Hip-Hop through his critically acclaimed 1999 mixtape summer 2012. Since then, Bada$$ has garnered a cult following of fans of both the general population and peer variety.

See the tour dates and more, courtesy of IllRoots below.

WEST COAST (LEG 1)

03/22/13 Portland, OR Peter’s Room United States

03/23/13 Whistler, BC Garfinkel’s Canada

03/24/13 Vancouver Vogue Theatre Canada

03/25/13 Seattle, WA Neumos United States

03/27/13 Reno, NV The Alley United States

03/28/13 San Francisco, CA Slim’s United States

03/29/13 San Diego, CA Porter’s Pub United States

03/30/13 Santa Barbara, CA Velvet Jones United States

03/31/13 San Bernardino, CA Nos Center United States

NORTHEAST/MIDWEST (LEG 2)

04/03/13 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place United States

04/04/13 Boston, MA Middle East United States

04/05/13 Providence, RI PVD Social Club United States

04/06/13 Montreal Underworld Canada

04/07/13 Ottawa Ritual Nightclub Canada

04/08/13 Hamilton Spasso Event Center Canada

04/10/13 Pontiac, MI Crofoot United States

04/11/13 Oxford, OH Brick Street United States

04/12/13 Chicago, IL Reggie’s United States

04/13/13 Madison, WI University of Madison United States

04/14/13 Bloomington, IL The Castle Theater United States

04/15/13 Columbia, MO The Blue Note United States

04/17/13 Pittsburgh, PA Altar Bar United States

04/18/13 Baltimore, MD Soundstage United States

04/21/13 New York, NY Gramercy United States

AUSTRALIA

04/25/13 Auckland Vector Arena New Zealand

04/27/13 Sydney Hordern Pavilion Australia

04/28/13 Brisbane Riverstage Australia

04/29/13 Melbourne Myer Bowl Australia

05/02/13 Perth Red Hill Australia

—

Photo: Cinematic Music Group