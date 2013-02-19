Jay-Z & Justin Timberlake To Headline Wireless Festival 2013 In London [PHOTO]

Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z’s rumored tour together is starting to come together. One of the first clues is the duos upcoming performance headlining the Wireless Festival in London.

The loaded line-up will be headlined by the “Suit & Tie” collaborators on July 12th and July 13th. On the first day, additional performers include Frank Ocean, John Legend, Miguel, Snoop Dogg and Trey Songz with Timberlake closing the night of the 12th.

On the night of the 13th Calvin Harris, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Fresh, Emeli Sande, Miguel and Rita Ora will precede Jigga’s closing set. Mr. Timberlake and Mr. Carter are rumored to taking their show on the road for a 10-city stadium tour in the Summer according to multiple sources.

Rumors arose of a potential joint tour from Timberlake and Carter shortly after their show-stealing performance at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards that took place two weeks ago. This also comes off the heels of Jay-Z’s wife, Beyoncé announcing “The Mrs. Carter Show,” a tour that will span the globe during most of the calendar year.

Justin Timberlake’s third solo album, The 20/20 Experience, is scheduled for a March 19th release.

—

Photo: WireImage