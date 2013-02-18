Machine Gun Kelly ft. Diddy – “Champions” [VIDEO]

Machine Gun Kelly snatched up the classic Roc-A-Fella “Champions” (which itself samples Queen) beat for a track with the same title. His rendition is less celebratory, and more critical of his haters, though. Bossman Diddy adds some of his patented ish talk and commentary throughout the track a la the early Bad Boy days.

In the track’s accompanying visuals, the “Wild Boy” rapper drinks directly from a bottle of Ace of Spade, while flaunting a few of his awards with his crew. He also directs some not-so-subtle slander at the XXL and FADER magazines, going as far as to include a screenshot from the latter’s editor’s email to him/his team at the 3:13 mark. There’s also a name drop of The Breakfast Club’s Charlemagne Tha God, who’s openly noted that he isn’t a fan of Machine Gun Kelly’s music.

MGK suggests that the hate may stem because he’s not “a good kid in a mad city like Kendrick.” No shots at K. Dot, of course.

“Champions” will appear on a forthcoming mixtape from the Ohio rapper, titled Black Flag. The artwork for that can be seen on the following page. Check out the visual for the track below.

Photo: YouTube

