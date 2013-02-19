Juelz Santana ft. Wiz Khalifa & Bucksy Luciano- “Everything Is Good” [VIDEO]

No better time than President’s Day to drop a new video. While some are celebrating the holiday with a day off from work, Juelz Santana continued his grind by dropping the video for “Everything Is Good,” featuring Wiz Khalifa and Bucksy Luciano.

The track comes courtesy of the Harlem rapper’s God Will’n mixtape, released last month. The video is fittingly like a man’s perfect day off work: a big breakfast, white robes, pretty women in thongs, stacks of money, and some weed smoke.

It may sound like this video could be just about any Hip-Hop visual, but the scenery suits the lyricism. For example, as Juelz raps: “This money I be f-ckin’ up, these b-tches I be f-ckin ’em/Sometimes two at once, yup, double dutchin’ ’em,” two women (both itching for bedroom time) have their share of the spotlight.

He’s definitely not breaking the mold with this video, but sometimes keeping it simple isn’t a bad thing. Also, once Wiz shows up, the level of greenery reaches epic heights.

