Floyd “Money” Mayweather Inks Record-Breaking Deal With Showtime/CBS

The Money Team reign just wont let up as Floyd “Money” Mayweather is taking his talents to Showtime/CBS after a lengthy run with HBO PPV.

The undefeated eight-time world champion and pound-for-pound best boxer in the world has entered into a groundbreaking pay-per-view deal with Showtime Networks Inc. and its parent company, CBS Corporation.

Under the new deal, Showtime PPV® will collaborate with CBS Corporation to promote Mayweather’s events on the CBS Television Network via the corporation’s expansive media platforms.

The first of the six fights Mayweather has signed on for in the next 30 months will take place on May 4, 2013 when “Money” takes on Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero. Although details on the deal are scarce, it is believed that the new deal is by far the biggest in the sport of boxing. Mayweather’s average 1 million PPV buys per fight is a record for boxing, and if he continues at this pace, this deal will be the richest individual athlete deal in all of sports.

In 2012, Forbes ranked Mayweather as the highest paid athlete in the world.

Photo: AP