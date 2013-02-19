Seal Team Six Member That Killed Osama Bin Laden Listened To The Game’s Music Before Missions

The fascinating story about the shooter that killed Osama bin Laden in this month’s Esquire magazine featured an interesting rap tidbit.

Although the story focused on how the trigger man is currently jobless and broke, it also made note that he was a Hip-Hop fan and used the music to amp him up to complete missions.

Moreover, he was a big fan of West Coast rapper, Game. Specifically, “The Shooter” (as he’s anonymously identified in the piece)’s favorite song was Game’s “Red Nation.” “It’s about putting blood on the ground,” says The Shooter of the song. “We were the Red Team and we were going to leave some blood.”

Esquire followed up the story by talking to Game, real name Jayceon Taylor, on the publications website.

ESQUIRE.COM: So how does it feel to hear that your song was what the guy who killed bin Laden listened to as he got pumped up? THE GAME: I think that’s the s**t, man. What’s crazy about that is that bin Laden might have heard “Red Nation” right before he died. That’s pretty cool. ‘Cause if you’re thinking about the speakers, sometimes it bleeds out, you know? ESQ: [laughs] I don’t think he was actually listening while he was on the mission, because they’ve got to listen to each other. But when he was in training, he did. THE GAME: Oh. Maybe while he was on the way to kill bin Laden maybe he was doing an a cappella. ESQ: So you were, in a small way, a part of the mission that killed Osama bin Laden. THE GAME: I feel real patriotic. I feel real American. I feel like I had — ’cause what if he was listening to, like, John Mayer? Than he probably would’ve missed the shot or something. But I feel like “Red Nation” had him on-point. ESQ: Even in your wildest dreams, did you feel like one of your songs could be involved in such a big part of American history? THE GAME: I would’ve never imagined that they would be getting pumped up and ready to go on a mission, a field mission to kill bin Laden. I know dudes that do it in the locker room — football players, basketball players. You never just think that that secret, silent bin Laden team is pumping your music. But they’ve got to be pumping somebody. So I just appreciate that it’s me, man. That’s f**king crazy.

As The Notorious B.I.G. once said, who knew that Hip-Hop would take it this far? Game’s current album, Jesus Piece, is in stores now.

