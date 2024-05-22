Subscribe
Common & Pete Rock Drop Visuals To New “Wise Up” Single

A New York To Chicago connection we didn't know we needed...

Published on May 22, 2024

Common & Pete Rock

Source: Monaris / Handout

It’s been a few months since Common revealed that he and legendary Hip-Hop producer, Pete Rock were in the kitchen cooking up some new work for the old heads that have been following their careers since the early 90’s. On Wednesday, May 22, we get a sample in the form of their new single “Wise Up.”

Wanting to take it back to the essence of Hip-Hop, Common and Pete Rock collaborate to create a sound reminiscent of Hip-Hop’s golden era while sonically giving heads something to bump and bop to in 2024. In a press release for the new single, Common explains why they decided to go with this record for their first single.

“’Wise Up’ represents the coming together of a New York Producer and a Chicago MC doing the hip-hop we love. It feels like the spirit of where we come from, the boom bap, the basement, but it also feels forward and new. We wanted this to be the first joint because this record captures a new sound and is a new light but speaks directly to our hip-hop family” said Common in a statement.

Pete Rock echoed the feeling and praised Common for his artistry and mastery of the mic, adding, “Working with Common was a breath of fresh air. We both connected to a higher power, which helped us tap into our greatest level of creativity. We constructed an amazing project!  Common has an incredible soul, so it was easy to connect with someone who is on the same page as me.”

The joint came out hella dope.

Check out the visuals to “Wise Up” and let us know your thoughts on the song in the comments section below.

Common pete rock

