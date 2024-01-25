Common Talks About New Pete Rock-Produced Album On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Look out Hip-Hop purists for some ’90s heavyweight OG’s who are linking up to give us older heads something new for 2024.

On Monday (Jan. 22), Common was a featured guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers as he’s been making the media rounds to promote his latest book, And Then We Rise. During the interview, the Chicago MC, and actor, was asked if he was working on some new music for public consumption. A visibly animated Common excitedly announced that he is indeed working on a new project with none other than the legendary producer Pete Rock.

“I’m working on a new album with the legendary Pete Rock as the producer and man I’m so enthused and inspired about this project… and Seth, I’m already plugging and saying, can I come back and perform some of this music?” Common said.

After joking that he’d have to “run it up the flagpole” to his show’s producers, Seth gleefully accepted and told Common “I would love to have you back!” before calling him the “LeBron James of rap.”

Word?! We love Common but calling him the LeBron James of rap? We’re not sure about that one, but hey, we’re not mad at it either. Just sayin’.

After posting the clip from the show, Common also posted a picture of himself with Pete Rock in the studio with a caption reading, “The Legendary @realpeterock We are Cooking.”

With Pete Rock producing Common’s classic Ice Cube diss record, “The Bitch In Yoo,” we wonder if this project will feature another record in which Common goes at someone’s neck–even though he doesn’t seem to be beefing with anyone at the moment. Maybe he’ll rehash his drama with Drake or throw a dart or two at Tiffany Haddish. Hey, you never know.

What do y’all think of Common and Pete Rock dropping a brand new album together? Are y’all excited? Let us know in the comments section below.